‘Kwentong Jollibee’ campaign sets bar for digital marketing

Fast food giant Jollibee Foods Corp. (JFC) once again took social media by storm with its latest batch of Kwentong Jollibee Valentine short videos.

During the recent launch of the new videos titled, “Signs,” “Homecoming” and “Status,” Arline Adeva, JFC brand communications head, told The Manila Times that while the primary goal of the Kwentong Jollibee campaign is “to strengthen brand love and affinity” among their millennials target market, it has also boosted sales in a big way.

Last year, the first batch of heart-tugging “Kwentong Jollibee” videos consisting of “Vow,” “Crush” and “Date” combined to generate over 40 million views on Facebook and YouTube.

In terms of sales, those views also translated to a huge jump in revenues during the week the campaign was launched.

Adeva said total growth more than tripled during that period with two Jollibee signature food products, the Chickenjoy and Yumburgers getting the lion’s share of demand. “Sales growth for Chickenjoy doubled while sales for our yum burgers also quadrupled,” Adeva noted.

More than the sales, which are again expected to follow last year’s trend, JFC is very pleased with the Kwentong Jollibee campaign as the three new videos have already replicated the social media impact generated by last year’s batch.

Adeva added that since the uploading of the new Kwentong Jollibee videos last February 2, the campaign has earned a combined total reach of 57 million on Facebook as of Thursday, February 9.

The 23 million views on both Facebook and YouTube are also on pace to duplicate and even exceed last year’s 40 million plus views as Valentine’s week approaches.

The impressive numbers have prompted JFC global brand chief marketing officer Francis Flores to declare Kwentong Jollibee as “setting the benchmark or gold standard for digital marketing.”

But more than the reach and the views, JFC sees engagement as the key to the campaign’s success. So far, the three Kwentong Jollibee videos have a total engagement of 2.3 million on Facebook and YouTube including 540,000 total shares and 458,000 comments.

“For every Kwentong Jollibee we produce, we look at engagement as an indication of how powerful the storytelling was and how relatable our materials are to our publics. This is not just about the views, but how many shared our material, how many have commented or reacted to it and how it helped the brand dominate online conversations and own the season,” Adeva noted.

As for sales, Adeva said JFC considers it “a bonus” that the global impact of Kwentong Jollibee has people also lining up to dine not only at Jollibee’s 1,000 plus stores all over the Philippines but also in the almost 200 Jollibee stores outside the country.

“But we’re very happy just the same that these stories gave our customers more reasons to go to Jollibee and buy more of our products,” Adeva concluded.