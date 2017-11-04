KWF seeks ways to promote use of Filipino

The Komisyon sa Wikang Filipino (KWF) is seeking new ways of further promoting the use of Filipino, the country’s national language.

“We’re encouraging the academe, professionals and others to come up with ideas on the matter and present these to our office for consideration as possible projects,” said KWF language researcher Jeslie del Ayre, who is involved in developing the agency’s first spellchecker software for Filipino.

She said KWF is willing to look into such ideas as this agency aims increasing use of Filipino.

The bid is aligned with the 1987 Constitution that set Filipino as the country’s national language.

To increase correct use of Filipino, del Ayre said KWF approved the National University programmers’ proposal to help this agency develop the spellchecker software.

“It’s KWF’s mandate to promote Filipino and other Philippine languages so our agency accepted their proposal,” she said.

KWF is already testing a prototype of the software, del Ayre added

The software is based on KWF’s orthographic rules for the Filipino language, she said.