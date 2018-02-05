Kylie Jenner breaks silence online with baby news

LOS ANGELES: It wasn’t exactly the best kept secret but Kylie Jenner still managed to break the Internet when she finally confirmed she had given birth to a baby girl with her beau, rapper Travis Scott.

The announcement had been predicted for weeks in the celebrity pages partly because the 20-year-old reality TV star had embarked on such a prolonged and uncharacteristic media blackout for a member of the wildly popular Kardashian clan.

“My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world,” she wrote in a post on Instagram announcing her daughter’s birth, which quickly racked up 8.3 million likes.

“I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion. So I chose to do it this way for my little life, and our happiness,” she added.

Jenner published an 11-minute video on YouTube documenting her pregnancy, complete with tearful ultrasounds, plenty of pregnant selfies and cameos from her Kardashian sisters, that notched up more than 17 million views within the first 12 hours.

The Instagram post announcing the pregnancy quickly became the tenth most liked post of all time on the social media platform.

Jenner said she and Scott had yet to name the baby girl who was born in Los Angeles on February 1.

AFP