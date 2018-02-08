Kylie Jenner’s baby photo breaks Instagram ‘likes’ record

After confirming she had given birth to a baby girl with her beau, rapper Travis Scott, reality star Kylie Jenner managed to break the Internet anew after announcing the name of her newborn daughter.

On Instagram, Jenner onWednesday shared a photo of her daughter’s tiny hand captioned with the baby’s name, Stormi Webster. The post gathered 14.8 million likes in less than a day.

The post surpassed singer Beyonce’s pregnancy announcement in 2017 which had only 11.2 million likes.

The youngest of the Kardashian siblings, who is known for her eponymous brand of cosmetics and her large social media presence, Kylie kept largely out of the public for months, fuelling speculation that she was pregnant with his boyfriend’s baby.

But on Monday the star returned with a 12-minute YouTube video titled “To Our Daughter,” filled with footage of her baby shower and a first look at Kim and Kanye West’s baby Chicago.

The said video hit over 40 million views in three days.