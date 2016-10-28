Kylie Verzosa crowned Miss International 2016 in Tokyo

The Philippines now has six Miss International titlists with the crowning of the country’s bet Kylie Versoza Thursday in Tokyo, Japan.

Versoza’s win comes at the heels of President Rodrigo Duterte’s fruitful visit to Japan.

An early favorite, Versoza was ranked No. 5 in the Miss International Hot picks in July.

Landing at the pageant’s Top 15, the Ateneo De Manila University Business Management graduate confidently said she is prepared to take on the responsibility of Miss International 2016.

“Three things come to mind when I think of Miss International – culture, education and international understanding. These three work together to make the brand of the Miss International Beauty Pageant relevant to the global community and to our time. If I become Miss International 2016, I will devote myself to cultural understanding because I believe that it is with developing in each of us sensitivity to other cultures that we expand our horizons, tolerate difference, and appreciate diversity. All these enable us to achieve international understanding. And I believe I’m prepared to take on this responsibility,” she said.

Miss Australia was named first runner-up, with Miss Indonesia, Miss Nicaragua, and Miss USA, placing second, third and fourth runners-up, respectively.

Versoza now joins the exclusive club of Gemma Cruz who won in 1964, Aurora Pijuan in 1970, Melanie Marquez in 1979, Precious Lara Quigaman in 2005, and Bea Rose Santiago in 2013.

Shortly after Versoza’s win, Binibining Pilipinas posted the following message for the nation’s latest pride: “Congratulations to the new Miss International 2016 Kylie Verzosa, besting over 69 other candidates in the pageant held in Tokyo, Japan. Your journey of finding true beauty and strength is an inspiration to every Filipina; and your advocacy is a shining example of selflessness and true humanity that many should emulate. BPCI is proud to have supported you every step of the way.”