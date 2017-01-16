Kyrgyzstan says 32 dead after Turkish cargo plane hits village

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan: A Turkish Airlines cargo plane crashed into a village near Kyrgyzstan’s main airport Monday, killing 32 people and destroying homes after attempting to land in thick fog, authorities said. The majority of the dead were from the village of Dacha-Suu where the cargo plane hit at around 7:30 am, a spokesman for the country’s emergency services, Muhammed Svarov, told AFP. The total number of dead “could be bigger” Svarov said, adding that authorities had launched a huge search and rescue operation. Zumriyat Rezakhanova, a resident of Dacha-Suu said the plane fell “right on the homes” where residents were sleeping. “My sister’s home is badly damaged. Luckily she and her family survived,” Rezakhanova said. At least four pilots on the flight, which was travelling from Hong Kong to Istanbul via Kyrgyzstan’s capital Bishkek, were among the dead, with one pilot’s body yet to be found.

AFP