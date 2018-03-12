KZ rocks ‘Singer 2018’ with ‘Real Gone’

As The Manila Times Entertainment reported last week, Episode 8 of the Chinese reality show “Singer 2018” was belatedly shown on Friday to give way to China’s Lantern Festival celebration on March 2.

Finally, Filipinos got to see KZ Tandingan’s rockstar performance of Sheryl Crow’s “Real Gone” from the animated movie “Cars,” complete with an electric guitar. As usual, the singing spitfire did not disappoint.

Although rankings for the episode was already known on social media before Friday’s airing, fans need not worry that Tandingan failed to place in the Top 4. She is still very much in the show—now touted as the biggest and most prestigious singing competition in the world—what with high rankings in top episodes contributing to an overall Top 4 average.

Wang Feng of China ranked No. 1, followed by three other Chinese singers – Tengger at No. 2, Hua Chenyu (who was ranked No. 1 in the previous two episodes) at No. 3 and new challenger Henry Huo at No. 4.

British superstar Jessie J fell ill and was unable to perform Celine Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On.” Her absence meant no one was eliminated in Episode 8, although two contestants will be booted out in the next.

Tandingan was greeted with deafening cheers, applause and a standing ovation to boot when she was called to perform. Incidentally, a video clip of her recent interviews and brief homecoming was shown before her spot, including The Manila Times’ February 26 report on her performance flashed on screen.

It was later revealed that Tandingan never heard Real Gone before and only had three days to learn it for the performance. All the same, it was evident she enjoyed performing the rock anthem, punctuating the chorus with Filipino rap:

“Come on everybody sa akin ay sumabay, sama-sama sumayaw at itaas ang mga kamay!”

The Chinese audience went wild.

Tandingan was also excited to perform live with an electric guitar for the very first time—lent to her by the show’s musical director. It was a limited edition Supreme Fender Stratocaster that fetches $5,000 (approximatelt P250,000).

“Sobrang kinikilig pa rin ako na kahit isang beses sa buhay ko ay nakagamit ako ng ganung gitara,” she said in an interview over her home network, ABS-CBN.

She said in the same interview she already landed several offers in China and may continue working there, but is not at liberty to talk about the details yet.

Meanwhile, a show insider from China leaked that Tandingan will sing “Royals” by Lorde in the ninth episode set for airing on March 16.