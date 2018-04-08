KZ sings ‘Anak’ in breakout round of ‘Singer 2018’

In a bid to get back in “Singer 2018,” Filipina singer KZ Tandingan sang the Freddie Aguilar classic “Anak” in the “Breakout Round” of the Chinese professional singing competition on Friday.

Earlier, she failed to make it to Top 4 in the Wildcard round.

Nevertheless, Tandingan’s empathic performance of the folk ballad about a wayward son both in its original Filipino lyrics mixed with Mandarin tugged at the heart of the audiences.

Sadly, the votes were not enough though for her to advance to the finals, which is slated on April 13. Chinese Hua Chenyu was the only one who got back in the game.

In the rundown of scores, Tandingan came in seventh out of eight breakout contenders.

It will be remembered that the spitfire from Davao debuted on the show’s fifth episode and ranked number one with her rendition of Adele’s “Rolling In The Deep.” She earned the admiration of the Chinese audience as she dislodged her idol, British superstar Jessie J, from the top spot.

Tandingan became a regular contender until her elimination on the ninth episode with her performance of Lorde’s “Royals.”

Even at the start of the competition, Tandingan had said she wanted to sing Anak. She was also vocal in sa­ying that her biggest prize—despite her elimination—was breaking through in China, which is a very difficult market for foreign artists to penetrate.

In her post on Instagram on Friday, Tandingan simply said, “Mabuhay ang Pilipinas” in capital letters.

An endearing fan comment came from @inahsherina, who summed up the Filipinos’ admiration and support for Tandingan in bringing Original Pilipino Music (OPM) to the world stage.

“Thank you Ate Kristine KZ Tandingan for letting the Chinese audience know about such wonderful singers here in the Philippines like you, and you introduced the Filipino songs to the international stage and to the whole world. People will certainly love your performances. Always remember that win or lose, we are so proud of you. KZers will always be here when you need us! We love you!”