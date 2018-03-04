KZ Tandingan places 5th on ‘Singer’ Week 8

No one was dropped on the eighth round of China’s ongoing “Singer 2018” reality competition, with Philippine bet KZ Tandingan very much in the running at the No. 5 spot.

While the episode has yet to air on March 9, giving way to t

he Chinese Latern Festival on Friday, reports say that all the singers were safe because they were missing one contestant. British pop superstar Jessie J, who was supposed to sing Celine Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On,” apparently fell sick during rehearsals and taping.

It was further reported that with eliminations postponed this episode, two contestants who emerge at the bottom of the ranking will be dropped in Episode 9.

Meanwhile, Tandingan placed fifth on her third performance with her rendition of “Real Gone” from the animated movie, “Cars.”

Consistent No. 1 Chinese superstar Hua Chenyu slid to third, with Wang Feng emerging as No. 1, and challenger Tengger maintaining his No. 2 spot from Episode 7. Henry Huo finally debuted at No. 4, with Taiwanese Angela Chang at No. 6.

While in China, Tandingan meanwhile received news of her multiple nominations in the 2018 Myx Music Awards, which will be held on May 15 at the Araneta Coliseum. The singing spitfire is in the running for Female Artist of the Year, Media Soundtrack of the Year for “Two Less Lonely People” from the movie “Kita Kita,” Urban Video of the Year for “Labo” directed by Kean Cipriano and Artist of the Year.