KZ Tandingan still on top of ‘Singer 2018’

After hitting a low No. 6 on her second outing in ‘Singer 2018’ last week [buoyed overall at No. 3 from her top placement debut], Filipino singer KZ Tandingan is back in the upper half rank, thanks to her heartfelt rendition of Christina Aguilera’s “Say Something.”

The 25-year-old moved the audience to tears singing an acoustic version of the 2013 hit on Friday night in the Chinese reality singing competition.

By the end of the episode, audience votes boosted her up to fourth place, two steps up her medley of Mandarin songs on February 16.

Now a regular contestant after surviving the two-episode “probationary period,” Tandingan was happily amazed by the results.

As she told ABS-CBN News’ MJ Felipe, “I was bit surprised [I placed fourth] because I got [a]warmer and louder reception from the audience when I sang the Mandarin medley last week, compared to my ‘Say Something’ performance. So in my mind, I [was expecting]an even lower ranking based on the audience reaction alone.”

From the experience, Tandingan deduced the competition is definitely unpredictable.

Of her performance the Filipina singer—one of the only two foreign competitors in the singing contest so far—revealed she only had a night to rehearse for the song. Apparently, she had been practicing a different piece when she was told on Thursday night that she must perform “Say Something.”

Tandingan is currently among eight challengers vying for to win the Singer 2018 title.

Among her competitors are Jessie J, the UK pop singer behind “Bang Bang” and “Price Tag;” and singing superstars from Hong Kong, Taiwan and China namely, Hua Chenyu, Juno Su, Angela Chang, James Li, Wang Feng, and new challenger Tengri.