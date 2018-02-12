KZ Tandingan tops China reality show’s 5th episode

Filipina eases out world superstar Jessie J from topmost spot

Filipinos were euphoric on Friday as another kababayan dominated the international arena. This time it wasn’t in another beauty pageant but a competition among professional singers from around the world.

KZ (Kristine Zhenie) Tandingan, the first ever winner of reality show “The X Factor Philippines” in 2012, won the stage of China’s “Singer 2018” with her unique and stylish rendition of Adele’s “Rolling In The Deep.” The judges’ scores combined with audience votes pushed her to the No. 1 spot, displacing British superstar Jessie J to No. 2.

Jessie J, the artist behind the hits “Price Tag” and “Flashlight,” has ruled the competition since its first episode aired on January 12. The only other time besides Friday that she slid to No. 2 was when China’s Hua Chenyu took the top spot on February 2.

Produced by Hunan Television, Singer 2018 concludes on April 20.

Tandingan, who was first added to the roster of competitors the very day she took the No.1 spot brings the total number of singers to 11.

Two Chinese artists are already gone from the show, namely Li Xiandong who placed last on the very first episode [he was given a challenge to remain but still got booted out]; and rapper GAI (Zhou Yan) withdrew from the contest after the second episode even if he was safe from elimination.

Sam Lee of Taiwan was booted out on third episode, and like Li Xiandong failed to pass the challenge to stay on.

Tien Chong of Hong Kong is scheduled for a return performance next week, while Jessie J and Hua together with China’s Wang Feng, James Li, Juno So and Wang Feng and Taiwan’s Angela Chang are consistently safe.

During her song, Tandingan further brought a highly impressed house down when she started rapping in Filipino

toward the end of Adele’s hit catching the judges in delighted surprise with the audience going wild.

Immediately after the Friday episode aired, Tandingan’s performance went viral on the net garnering more than four million views in 15 hours.

Shortly after, ABS-CBN’s Roxy Liquigan posted the Star Music artist’s photo with Jessie J, whose number of likes also hit the roof.

On Saturday, Tandingan posted her video meeting the British singer on her Facebook page, where she said just how much she admires the hitmaker.

“Who I am as an artist now, a big chunk of that is because of you,” Tandingan told Jessie J. Touched by the Filipina singer’s high regard for her, Jessie J gave the Davaoena a tight hug. Next week, these sensational women of music will compete with each other again for another round of Singer 2018.