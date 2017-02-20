La Carlota bets dominate PPS Iloilo netfest

Tracy Llamas came away with two titles while Khenz Justiniani pulled off a win and a runner-up finish as the La Carlota bets imposed their will in the Palawan Pawnshop-Palawan Express Pera Padala Iloilo regional tennis tournament at the Ultra Tennis Club on Monday.

Llamas overpowered Averille Sacapano twice, scoring a 6-1, 6-3 romp in the girls’ 16-U finals then hacking out a 6-3, 6-4 triumph in the premier 18-U class of the Group 2 sponsored by Palawan Pawnshop headed by president and CEO Bobby Castro and presented by Slazenger.

The 12-year-old Justiniani, on the other hand, held off Kyrwin De Asis, 7-5, 6-1, to rule his age-group but fell short against No. 6 Marben Mosquera of Iloilo, 4-6, 3-6, in the 14-U section of the five-day event which served as the fifth leg of the 58-stage circuit backed by Asiatraders Corp.

Llamas and Justiniani also went on to share the MVP honors, joining the early recipients of the coveted title awarded to top performers of each leg in the circuit which also stakes ranking points.

Meanwhile, Listup is ongoing for the sixth leg set Feb. 23-27 in Dumalag, Capiz. For details, call Bobby Mangunay, the PPS-PEPP sports program development director at 0915-4046464.

Four other La Carlota aces ruled their respective divisions with Alexa Milliam matching Llamas’ two-title romp, blasting Jufe Ann Cocoy, 6-1, 6-0, for the girls’ 12-U plum and crushing Avril Suace, 6-3, 6-1, for the 14-U diadem.

Karl Baran trounced Ron Diaz, 6-3, 6-1, for the boys’ 18-U crown, Troy Llamas whipped Pete Rodriguez, 6-0, 6-2, for the 16-U title and Giovani Dimate capped the La Carlota bets domination with a shutout 4-0, 4-0 win over Eric Binas in the 10-unisex side.

Dimate later teamed up with Louchela Estember to beat Dolores Hofilena and Alivia Suace, 8-2, to claim the doubles crown while Tracy Llamas and Kiana De Asis also scored an 8-2 romp over Kristal Ojaldon and Chabelita Gicana and Baran and Matthew Flores rolled past Al Andrade and Justin Alba, 8-3, for the 18-U doubles plums.

Milliam and Cocoy edged Rizza Cubos and Avril Suace, 8-6, while Mosquera and Rodriguez upended Justiniani and Kerwin De Asis, 8-4, for the 14-U titles.