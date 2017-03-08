La Carlota bets out to dominate PPS netfest

Local aces Tracy Llamas and Alexa Milliam hope to ride the momentum of their romp last week as they banner the Palawan Pawnshop-Palawan Express Pera Padala La Carlota leg regional tennis tournament cast at the Lacta Tennis courts in Negros Occidental today.

Llamas and Milliam came away with two victories each in the Roxas City leg of the nationwide circuit with the former eyeing another sweep of the girls’ 16- and 18-and-under crowns and the latter also out to stamp her class in the 12- and 14-U classes of the Group 2 tournament sponsored by Palawan Pawnshop and presented by Slazenger.

“While Llamas and Milliam remain the favorites owing to their top form, we also expect a number of reversals this week with a host of others out to prove their worth and earn ranking points,” said Palawan Pawnshop president/CEO Bobby Castro.

They include Kiana De Asis, Jewel Milliam, Faith Callao and Valerie Desoyo in the top two girls’ divisions while Arian Picaoco, Wendy Galaza, Jufe-ann Cocoy and Jazel Gavituya seek to topple Alexa Milliam in their own side of the event sanctioned by Philta and backed by Asiatraders Corp.

A toss-up also looms in the boys’ side with top seed Karl Baran having his hands full in the 18-U play against the likes of Reyniel Marcellana, Reynan Mahusay and Prince Dimate, while No. 1 Troy Llamas will be up against RJ Dejilla, Jewel Justiniani and Mahusay in the 16-U section of the event serving as the eighth leg of the 54-stage circuit hosted by Mayor Jacky Jalandoni and Vice Mayor Rex Jalando-on.

Khenz Justiniani and Pete Rodriguez, meanwhile, banner the field in the 14-U side which also drew Joshua Raymundo and Kerwin De Asis while Chad Cuizon and Aiz Pacheco will crowd Khenz Justiniani and Kerwin De Asis in the 12-U category.

Cuizon, on the other hand, is the player to beat in the 10-unisex group.

Meanwhile, action shifts back to Mindanao next week with the staging of the Davao leg, another Group 2 tournament, set at the GSIS Tennis Club. For details call 09154046464.