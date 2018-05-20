La Loma celebrates lechon festival

A gastronomic treat awaits foodies who will join the Lechon Festival in La Loma, Quezon City today.

This year’s festivities will include a culinary competition where lechon is the main ingredient, a street dance competition, a lechon float parade, street boodle fight, Grand Procession of the Nuestra Senora de Salvacion, and a fireworks display.

Quezon City Tourism Affairs Department head Divina Gracia Pascua said the La Loma Lechon Festival is open to the public.

“Welcome ang lahat na magpunta sa La Loma Lechon Festival. Kahit ‘yung mga taga probinsya, pwede silang makisaya at makisalo dito sa Quezon City (Everybody is welcome. Even those who are in the provinces, they can come and join the festival)” Pascua said.

La Loma is dubbed as the Philippines’ lechon capital because of the large number of establishments selling

roasted pig in the area.

Lechon, a popular Filipino dish, is loved for its crisp skin and juicy meat.

La Loma Lechoneros president William Chua of Ping-ping’s Lechon said the city government helped organize the festival.

“We are happy that Quezon City supports our Lechon Festival. Through this initiative, nagiging mas masaya ang festival. Iniimbita namin ang lahat na mamasyal sa La Loma at tikman ang lechon ditto (We invite everyone to visit La Loma and sample our lechon),” Chua said.