Cheryl Hironaka’s playful, whimsical exhibit

After moving to Marnes-la-Coquette, a small town outside Paris named by Napoleon 3rd after the Empress Eugenie, painter and furniture designer Cheryl Hironaka was inspired by the beauty and charm of her new home and its environs.

Initially hesitant to move to a small town after the busy streets of New York, Paris and Manila, and later being captivated by the beautiful yet tragic charm of Hanoi, the artist soon found happiness and peace in her new home, the town, and its tranquil forest.

‘La Maison Coquette’ perfectly describes my collection. It is playful, whimsical, maybe even seductive or flirtatious. An impeccably dressed home expresses itself not just through stylish interior but also through paying attention to the details in our everyday lifestyles, putting emphasis on finding creative ways of living a beautiful and happy life,” the artist shared.

“My goal as an artist is to bring these elements harmoniously together, to create happiness and peace in our daily lives through our immediate surroundings…through furniture, objects, art, our interior spaces, and our homes.

These enhance our lives from the moment we wake up until we retire into our beds. I hope to bring pleasant dreams, cultivate the imagination, and lift the spirit,” Hironaka finally noted.

Trained graphic and interior design in the most prestigious institutions of the Sorbonne and Parsons School of Design in Paris and New York, Hironaka has exhibited in Manila, Tokyo, New York and Paris.

La Maison Coquette, which run until December 28 at ArtistSpace, Makati, is Hironaka’s 13th solo exhibition.