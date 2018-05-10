La Mesa dam water level drops to 72.68 meters, lowest in five years — Pagasa

THE main source of water for households in Metro Manila has recorded critical levels, which could result in water shortage, according to the state weather bureau on Thursday.

Hydrologist Gine Nievares of the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said in a radio interview that the water level in La Mesa Dam dropped to a five-year low of 72.68 meters.

While water levels were expected to go down because of the hot weather, this latest figure was not only considered the lowest in five years, but its drop was also the most drastic, Nievares said. She did not elaborate.

“Normal po siyang bumababa talaga pag buwan ng May…pero ito po yung pinakamababa for the past five years,” said Nievares.

She added: “Sa record po naming, ito po pinakamabilis na pagbaba. Wala po siyang kapareho na panahon.”

(It is normal for the water level to drop during May but this is the lowest it has been in five years. Based on our record, this is the fastest drop, which is unmatched in previous years).

In a statement, the Maynilad Water Services Inc. said it has lowered its pressure in some areas in Quezon City and in Caloocan, Malabon, Navotas, and Valenzuela (Camanava).

Manila Water Company Inc. warned that if water levels would drop to 69 meters, the East La Mesa Treatment Plant could shut down, leading to a shortage of supply in Pasig, Marikina, Taguig, San Mateo, and Rodriguez, Rizal.

If the drop continues, the National Water Resources Board (NWRB) is willing to increase flow from the Angat Dam to prop up water levels of the La Mesa Dam, it said in a separate interview. MIGGY DUMLAO