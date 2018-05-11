La Mesa dam water level lowest in 5 years

The water level at La Mesa dam dropped to its lowest in five years, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration warned Thursday.

As of 6 a.m. yesterday, the water level was at 72.68 meters. The dam supplies the water needs of thousands of residents in Metro Manila.

Pagasa hydrologist Gine Nievares confirmed that this has been the dam’s lowest water level and the most abrupt drop in five years.

“This has been the fastest drop we have recorded. Usually, we would expect the water level to drop around May every year but this has also been the lowest level that the La Mesa Dam has reached,” she told The Manila Times.

Manila Water corporate communications head Jeric Sevilla said the company was preparing its deep wells and reducing water pressure to augment water supply.

“We do not want to wait for water interruptions to occur, hence, we are preparing deep wells which have not been used before on stand-by…we have also limited the water level entering the East La Mesa treatment plant,” he said in a radio interview.

Sevilla noted that if La Mesa’s water level continues to drop and if consumers fail to conserve water, supply interruptions will hit customers in Marikina City, Montalban and San Mateo in Rizal province.

Manila Water maintains a 78 or 79-meter water level to cater to its 6.8 million customers in Metro Manila’s east zone, Sevilla said.