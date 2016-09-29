LA policemen to train MPD members

Mayor Joseph Estrada has invited members of the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) to train Manila policemen teaching Drug Abuse Resistance Education (DARE) in public schools.

“We will be going full-blast so we need more DARE instructors who will be sent to schools to teach DARE lessons,” Estrada said. “This is my way of helping President Duterte in his fight against drugs, by teaching the young generation how to say no to drugs at an early age.”

“This (DARE) is our first line of defense against illegal drugs in our schools. We must save our children before drugs get them,” he added.

The city government plans to expand the coverage of DARE, a classroom instruction program that taps active duty police officers to teach Grades 5 and 6 students good decision-making skills to keep them away from drugs and other vices.

Thirty-seven MPD policemen will undergo the basic 80-hour DARE Officer Training (DOT) course to be handled by 14 DARE instructors from the LAPD, who will be arriving in Manila in October, according to Dr. Antonio Abacan, Jr., president of DARE Philippines Association, Inc.

“After they have been trained and duly certified, these new MPD DARE instructors will then train their fellow policemen,” Abacan said.

The MPD only has 14 active DARE instructors. Estrada started implementing the program in Manila when he assumed office in 2013.

Last week, through Estrada’s initiative, 29 Army soldiers from the Philippine Army-Civil Military Operations Group graduated from the DOT course, the first batch of military men to be trained as DARE instructors.