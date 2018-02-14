La Salle aims to extend winning run

De La Salle University eyes to sustain its winning ways when it takes on archrival Ateneo De Manila University today in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 80 men’s football tournament at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium in Manila.

The Green Booters and the Blue Booters clash in the closing game of a triple-header at 4 p.m.

La Salle is coming off two consecutive wins, with the latest a 2-0 victory over Adamson University via a second half surge last Sunday.

Ateneo, on the other hand, is fresh from its breakthrough 3-1 win over National University.

Head coach Hans-Peter Smit was not satisfied with his wards’ offense in their last outing and vowed to fix this heading into their game against their bitter rivals.

“A win is a win. But that doesn’t mean that I’m happy with the game. We lacked in the attack,” said the veteran mentor.

“We’ll play the same way we practice for. Now, what we have to do is work on this. I consider this (win against Adamson) a bad game, knowing what the team could do,” he added.

Katipunan-based squad’s mentor Jaypee Merida is wary of their rivals’ attacking prowess.

“La Salle had a good start. My worry is their frontline players. We need to be ready and anticipate their attackers. We have to be focused on the next three points,” said Merida.

La Salle is currently sharing the second spot with University of the Philippines (UP) as both teams have six points and a plus four goal difference while Ateneo sits solo on the fourth with three markers.

Meanwhile, leading University of Sto. Tomas and UP seek to extend their winning streak against National U and Adamson, respectively.

The Golden Booters (six points and a plus seven goal difference) tangle with the Bulldogs at 2 p.m. even as the Maroon Booters tackle the Soaring Falcons at 9 a.m.