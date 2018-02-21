La Salle, Ateneo notch wins in UAAP volley

DEFENDING champion De La Salle swept University of the East, 25-18, 25-17, 25-20, to emerge as solo second in the UAAP Season 80 women’s volleyball tournament at the Filoil Flying V Centre on Wednesday.

Reigning MVP Majoy Baron and Desiree Cheng each scored 13 hits while Aduke Ogunsanya chipped in 12 markers, including two service aces, for the Lady Spikers.

It was one big bounce back win for De La Salle, which immediately plunged into training moments after its disappointing five-set loss to National University last Sunday in a duel of unbeaten teams.

Despite the straight sets romp of the Lady Warriors that improved their record at 4-1, coach Ramil de Jesus was still not satisfied on the way his Lady Spikers performed.

Earlier, Ateneo finally survived a five-setter match, as it extended its winning run to three with a 25-18, 14-25, 25-18, 15-25, 15-10 victory over Adamson University.

Despite having dragged by the Lady Falcons to a decider, the Lady Eagles looked composed with their reception, blocking and most of all, playing happy, as the Katipunan-based spikers continued their rise to a 0-2 start – all being five setters.

Jho Maragunot had 15 hits and eight digs, skipper Maddie Madayag had four blocks and three service aces to finish with 14 points, while last season’s top rookie Jules Samonte also scored 14 points, including three blocks.

The Lady Falcons, who were led by Eli Soyud’s 19 markers and Jema Galanza’s 12-point, 12-excellent reception and 11-dig outing, lost two in a row and fell at 2-3 overall.

Meanwhile, four-time MVP Marck Espejo exploded for 31 points and tallied 23 excellent reception, while Gian Glorioso had five blocks for a 14-point effort as defending men’s champion Ateneo subdued Adamson University, 25-14, 25-27, 25-23, 28-26, for its fourth win in five starts.

Raymark Woo produced 24 hits and 11 excellent receptions as De La Salle downed UE, 25-14, 25-20, 19-25, 25-21, for a 2-3 card.

Games Saturday:

(Filoil Flying V Centre)

8 a.m. – UE vs FEU (Men)

10 a.m. – AdU vs DLSU (Men)

2 p.m. – UE vs FEU (Women)

4 p.m. – AdU vs DLSU (Women)