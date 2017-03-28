La Salle, Ateneo renew rivalry in UAAP women’s football

Current leading squad De La Salle University will face archrival Ateneo de Manila University as it tries to extend its unbeaten start to six games on Wednesday in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) women’s football tournament at the FEU-FERN Field in Quezon City.

The Lady Archers are currently alone at the top with five wins for 15 points, and are keen of strengthening their hold of the No. 1 spot with another win over the Lady Eagles in their 3:30 p.m. encounter.

La Salle prevailed in their March 4 first-round meeting, 3-0, at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium.

The Taft-based team is coming off a 2-1 victory over University of Santo Tomas (UST) behind the brace of high-scoring Kyra Dimaandal.

Ateneo is holding the third position with a 2-1-3 win-draw-loss card for seven points. The Tigresses held the Lady Eagles to a 2-2 draw in their previous game.

The Loyola-based squad is currently on a four-game drought as it last won a match against Far Eastern University, 4-3, last February 18 behind the hat trick of skipper Camille Rodriguez.

“Of course, La Salle is undefeated. They are a very strong team and we really have to find a way to get the three points against them,” Lady Eagles coach JP Merida said in Filipino.

“If we play with the same attitude as we played against UST, even if we score, we will have a hard time. We really need to fix our mentality for that game,” he added.

In the 1:30 p.m. first game, defending champion University of the Philippines will face former titleholder Far Eastern University.

The Lady Maroons are currently languishing at the bottom of the standings with 1-1-3 while the Lady Tamaraws are No. 4 with 1-1-4.