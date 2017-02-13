La Salle, Ateneo volleybelles lead PLDT Home ambassadors

Spikers from archrival Ateneo de Manila University and De La Salle University headlined the cast of the newest PLDT Home ambassadors.

Former Queen Lady Eagle Alyssa Valdez and ex-Lady Spikers standouts Mika Reyes and Ara Galang were named to the elite list that also includes La Salle team skipper Kim Fajardo, Bernadeth Pons of Far Eastern University, Isa Molde of University of the Philippines, Seth Marione Rodriguez of University of the East, EJ Laure of University of Santo Tomas, Jorelle Singh of National University, Jessica Galanza of Adamson University and Jho Maraguinot of Ateneo.

“We are happy and honor to become one of their ambassadors. We look forward to inspire more youth to engage in sports and hone their skills and talents,” said Molde in a news conference on Monday at the Chili’s Bar and Grill at Tomas Morato in Quezon City.

“Beyond the stars’ obvious talent are outgoing, fun-loving personalities that we are proud to welcome into the PLDT Home family,” Gary Dujali, PLDT Vice president and Home marketing director, said.

Dujali said that each member of the powerhouse roster demonstrates the passion, dedication and vivacity that PLDT Home brand encourages among the young and active generation.

“We look forward to bringing volleyball fans the best experience of the UAAP, help them become part of the stars’ exciting journeys, and in turn, let the stars inspire their fans to be excellent at their own sport,” he concluded. JEAN RUSSEL V. DAVID