Sunday, October 15, 2017
    La Salle avenges first-round loss to State U

    De La Salle University exacted its revenge on University of the Philippines (UP) in an emphatic fashion, hacking out an 85-62 romp in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 80 men’s basketball tournament on Sunday at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan City.

    The Green Archers avenged their shocking 87-98 loss to the Fighting Maroons in the first round as they improved their win-loss record to 7-2, strengthening their grip of the second spot.

    UP fell to the fifth spot with its fifth defeat against four wins. JEREMIAH M. SEVILLA

    BOX SCORES

    DLSU 85 – Mbala 27, Rivero R. 20, Montalbo 12, Go 8, Santillan 7, Rivero P. 3, Baltazar 3, Melecio 3, Caracut 2, Tratter 0, Gonzales 0, Tero 0

    UP 62 – Manzo 13, Ouattara 9, Desiderio 7, Gomez de Liano Ju 7, Gomez de Liano Ja 6, Lim 6, Vito 6, Webb 5, Jaboneta 3, Dario 0, Harris 0, Romero 0, Lao 0

    QUARTER SCORES: 24-14, 51-27, 65-45, 85-62

