Sunday, October 15, 2017
    La Salle avenges first round loss to UP, 85-62

    The Latest News, Today's Breaking News

    DE LA SALLE University exacted its revenge on University of the Philippines (UP) in an emphatic fashion, hacking out an 85-62 romp at the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 80 men’s basketball tournament at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan City on Sunday.

    The Green Archers avenged their shocking 87-98 loss to the Fighting Maroons in the first round as they improved their win-loss record to 7-2, strengthening their grip of the second spot.

    UP fell to fifth with its fifth defeat against four wins. JEREMIAH M. SEVILLA

