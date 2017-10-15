La Salle avenges first round loss to UP, 85-62

DE LA SALLE University exacted its revenge on University of the Philippines (UP) in an emphatic fashion, hacking out an 85-62 romp at the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 80 men’s basketball tournament at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan City on Sunday.



The Green Archers avenged their shocking 87-98 loss to the Fighting Maroons in the first round as they improved their win-loss record to 7-2, strengthening their grip of the second spot.



UP fell to fifth with its fifth defeat against four wins. JEREMIAH M. SEVILLA



