La Salle bags last finals slot in UAAP

De La Salle University grabbed the last spot in the finals of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 80 women’s football tournament after battling Far Eastern University (FEU) to a goalless draw on Saturday at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium in Manila.

The stalemate was enough for the Lady Booters to book a return ticket to the championship game.

It was also defending champions’ third straight finals appearance.

La Salle arranged a trophy fixture with University of Sto. Tomas (UST) anew. The Golden Booters clinched the finals berth after topping the two-round eliminations with 19 points on a 6-1-1 win-draw-loss record.

The Taft-based lady footballers finished second with 16 points on a 5-1-2 card. Their two defeats were inflicted by UST.

FEU, meanwhile, improved its placing this time after winding up at third with 13 markers on a 3-4-1 slate. Last season, the Lady Tamaraw Booters ended up fourth.

In the other game, Nona Amoncio enjoyed a fitting close to her UAAP career as she powered Ateneo De Manila University to a 1-0 win over University of the Philippines.

Graduating captain Amoncio scored the lone goal in the 80th minute as the Lady Blue Booters ended their campaign on a winning note.

Ateneo took the fourth place with eight points on a 2-2-4 sheet.

The Lady Maroon Booters finished their miserable season with a winless slate in eight games.