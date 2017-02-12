La Salle blanks UE in UAAP football

De La Salle University barged into the win column after scoring a 2-0 victory against University of the East (UE) in Season 79 University Athletic Association of the Philippines men’s football tournament at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium on Sunday.

Yoshiharu Koizumi delivered the first goal of the match with a free kick in the 16th minute to give the Green Archers a 1-0 lead.

The Red Warriors made a mental mistake after conceding an own goal through an accidental strike by UE’s Rino Saldivar in the 79th minute.

La Salle’s defense held on the reminder of the game to notch its first win and hand the Red Warriors their first loss of the season.

The Green Archers were held to a 0-0 draw by the defending champion University of the Philippines (UP) in their first game.

Meanwhile, Far Eastern University (FEU) blanked Adamson University, 4-0, behind the brace of Rico Andes last Saturday at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium.

It was the Tamaraws’ second straight win and the Morayta-based squad once again relied on the sophomore Andas, who already connected three goals in the tournament.

Dominique Canonigo started the scoring for FEU with a well-taken free kick at the 17th minute to give his team an early 1-0 lead.

The Tamaraws added two more goals before halftime behind Andes in the 39th minute and Val Jurao, who found the back of the net in the first minute of the stoppage time.

Andes capped his solid performance with another goal in the 61st minute to give FEU a commanding 4-0 lead and put the game in bed.

“We had a big adjustment with the new system compared to what we had last year. We are still processing the new system and we still haven’t perfected it but we can already apply it to our games,” Andes said.

“Right now, we will still strive to do better in training. Our goal this year is to really bring back the title to our home in FEU,” Andes added.

In other results on Saturday, the University of Santo Tomas (UST) Lady Tigresses scored a 2-1 escape over FEU Lady Tamaraws in the women’s division.

Actions peaked up in the second half when UST’s Hazel Lustan delivered the first goal for the Espana-based squad in the 59th minute.

Philippine Football Federation Women’s League top scorer Charissa Lemoran managed to double the lead for UST with a conversion in the 61st minute.

Jovelle Sudaria put the Lady Tamaraws in the game after exposing a gap on their opponents’ defense to tally a goal in the 71st.

But UST’s defense held on to preserve the win.

Also, the Ateneo de Manila University Lady Eagles opened their campaign with a 1-0 upset win over reigning champs University of the Philippines behind Nona Amoncio’s goal in the fifth minute.