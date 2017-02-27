La Salle coach expresses frustration after UST draw

De La Salle University men’s football coach Hans Smit did not hide his frustrations on his team’s current campaign in the Season 79 of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP).

Semifinalists in last season’s tournament, the Green Archers have struggled in their first six outings with just one win, two draws and three losses to show in the team standings.

And Smit was not really happy with their performance particularly in La Salle’s 2-2 draw with University of Santo Tomas (UST) last Sunday at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium.

“I have done everything. I have given them talks and a motivational speaker. There’s only one player there who has given his whole heart all the time,” the veteran coach told reporters about their performance.

La Salle started its season with goalless draw with defending champion University of the Philippines (UP) then entered the winners’ circle with a 2-0 win against the lowly University of the East (UE) made possible by midfielder Yoshiharu Koizumi.

But the Taft-based booters absorbed three straight losses and had to come back from 0-2 against UST to salvage a point.

Paeng Garcia and Jose Montelibano delivered the goals for La Salle but Smit was not totally happy with the result.

“One point is better than zero points but three points is the best. It’s the first round. A coach can only do so much no matter how the tactics change and players change,” he said.

“If their heart and mind is not into the game and they don’t do what is expected of them as a football player, what else can a coach do,” Smit added.

If there’s a silver lining in those results, it is the fact that his squad showed resiliency, Smit observed.

“You can see, we still scored. The heart was there. Hopefully, this continues to our next games,” he said. “At least now the boys showed a little heart. UST thought that they already had it but we scored after 90 plus minutes.”

La Salle will play against National University on Thursday, hoping to end the first round on a positive note.