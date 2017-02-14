La Salle, UP dispute share of UAAP women’s volley lead

De La Salle University clashes with University of the Philippines (UP) as the two title contenders gun for share of the lead in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 79 women’s volleyball tournament today at The Arena in San Juan City.

The Lady Spikers will test the Lady Maroons’ mettle in the 4 p.m. game.

Seeing action in the opening match at 2 p.m. are University of Santo Tomas (UST) and University of the East (UE) both aiming to nail their first win after suffering a couple of losses.

La Salle and UP are sharing the second spot with 2-0 each behind solo leader National University (3-0).

Lady Spikers coach Ramil De Jesus commended that the Lady Maroons are playing with a lot of confidence this year.

“They’re (UP) playing well. They have a strong lineup and we have to work hard to win against them,” stressed De Jesus.

The Lady Spikers will be powered by middle blocker Mary Joy Baron, the reigning Best Blocker and currently the second best spiker in the league, veteran setter Kim Fajardo, utility spiker Kim Dy, open hitter Des Cheng and lbero Dawn Macandili.

UP coach Jerry Yee, on the other hand, believed that La Salle remains solid despite losing key players Mika Reyes, Ara Galang and Cyd Demecillo.

“You should not to forget the other aspects of their game, aside from having a veteran setter. So we need to prepare,” said Yee, who will rely on Nicole Tiamzon, Isa Molde, Diana Carlos, Marian Buitre and Katherine Bersola and new setter Arielle Estranero.

La Salle has so far defeated two pre-season favorites Far Eastern University (29-27, 25-22, 25-23) and UST (25-23, 16-25, 25-14, 25-22) while UP toppled cellar-dwellers Adamson University (25-18, 25-11, 25-18) and UE (25-16, 26-24, 25-19).