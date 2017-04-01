La Salle downs Lady Falcons to keep top spot

De La Salle University (DLSU) easily thrashed Adamson University, 25-13, 25, 14, 25-16, to keep the top spot in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 79 women’s volleyball tournament on Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

The Lady Spikers extended their winning streak to six games as they improved their record to 11-2.

“Like what we have said, our target is to enter the Final Four, and by landing on the Top 2, we became happy,” said DLSU assistant coach Noel Orcullo.

Majoy Baron led the charge for the Taft-based squad with 13 points, six coming off spikes, four blocks and three service aces.

Desiree Cheng contributed eight markers while Ernestine Tiamzon had seven points for La Salle.

DLSU, fresh from a 25-23, 25-22, 25-21 win over University of Santo Tomas, missed the service of Kim Dy after she sprained her left ankle early in game. She cheered though for her teammates throughout the match.

The Lady Spikers had a slow first set, 1-5, but quickly regained momentum to dictate the tempo for the duration of the match.

“We need to practice as we avenge our loss on Saturday against Ateneo,” added Orcullo.

Jema Galanza netted 12 points for the Lady Falcons, who were still winless in 13 games. Adamson suffered a losing spell since last year that now stretched to 20 matches.

In the men’s division, Far Eastern University defeated University of the Philippines, 25-18, 25-15,25-16, while Ateneo de Manila University outlasted archrival La Salle, 25-22, 25-20, 25-21.