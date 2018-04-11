La Salle exacts revenge, shoots down Lady Falcons

De La Salle University bagged the top seed and a Final Four twice-to-beat advantage, as it eliminated Adamson University with a 25-21, 25-15, 22-25, 25-18 victory in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 80 women’s volleyball on Wednesday at The Arena in San Juan City.

Kim Kianna Dy starred for the grand slam-seeking Lady Spikers, who secured the No. 1 spot and one of the semifinal incentives with an 11-2 win-loss record.

Dy exploded with 17 points anchored on 13 kills, two blocks and two aces while also leading the charge in a blazing fourth set rally. Desiree Cheng and reigning Most Valuable Player (MVP) Majoy Baron chipped in 13 and 11 markers, respectively, for the streaking La Salle.

La Salle’s sixth straight win was a fitting revenge for its stunning 18-25, 25-15, 19-25, 22-25 loss to Adamson in the first round.

Eli Soyud chalked 17 points and graduating captain Jemma Galanza had 12 markers for the Lady Falcons, who bowed out of contention with a 5-8 slate.

After foiling a fightback in the first set, La Salle exploited Adamson’s poor floor defense to score eight service aces in the lopsided second set.

The Lady Falcons almost blew an 18-10 lead in the third canto as the Lady Spikers unleashed a scoring run to move within striking distance, 18-19. Galanza came up with a timely hit to salvage Adamson.

Dy waxed hot late in the fourth frame as the opposite hitter delivered an 8-1 blast capped by Cheng’s ace, carrying the Taft-based squad away from a 17-17 deadlock en route to the victory.

La Salle’s win allowed National University (NU) to snag the last Final Four berth with a 7-6 card.

In the men’s division, Ateneo de Manila University cruised past listless University of the East, 25-18, 25-22, 25-17, even as Far Eastern University (FEU) outlasted University of Santo Tomas, 28-16, 14-25, 19-25, 26-24, 15-12.

With their respective wins, the three-time champs Blue Spikers and the Tamaraw Spikers joined NU at the top spot with identical 11-2 sheets.

Ron Medalla pumped in 19 points to go with 10 digs while four-time MVP Marck Espejo added 15 markers for Ateneo.

JP Bugaoan and Redijohn Paler led FEU with 18 and 16 points, respectively, on top of decisive plays in the fifth set.

The hard-luck Red Warriors suffered their 13th defeat in as many games while the Golden Spikers dropped to the brink of elimination as they slid to 5-8.