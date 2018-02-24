La Salle eyes 5th win vs Lady Falcons

Defending champion De La Salle University shoots for its fifth win when it tangles with Adamson University today in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 80 women’s volleyball tournament at The Arena in San Juan City.

The La Salle-Adamson match is at 4 p.m. after the curtain-raiser game between Far Eastern University and University of the East (UE) at 2 p.m.

The Lady Spikers, in solo second with a 4-1 mark, are just behind tournament leader National University that is unbeaten in four games.

La Salle is coming off a 25-18, 25-17, 25-20 demolition of UE.

Lady Spikers coach Ramil De Jesus, however, admonished his wards to stay on their toes.

“I’m happy with the win. It’s important for us. But I’m not satisfied with their performance. They were very complacent just because we had a big lead. I don’t want that to happen (again),” stressed De Jesus.

Besides reigning Most Valuable Player Majoy Baron, seasoned libero Dawn Macandili and former Finals MVP Kim Kianna Dy, La Salle is expected to count on open hitters Desiree Cheng, Tin Tiamzon and May Luna, middle hitter Aduke Ogunsanya, and sophomore setter Michelle Cobb.

On the other hand, Adamson is raring to regain its rhythm after suffering back-to-back losses against University of Santo Tomas and Ateneo de Manila University.

The Lady Falcons are currently No. 6 with a 2-3 card.

“They (La Salle) are not just good volleyball players, they come with a prestigious name. We’re just going to focus on tuning that out and play good volleyball,” said Lady Falcons coach Airess Padda.

Power-hitting Jema Galanza will spearhead the offense of the Lady Falcons. She is ranked fifth in scoring with an average of 13.6 points per game.

Christine Soyud will provide the needed back up along with Mylene Paat, Joy Dacoron, Chiara Permen­tilla and veteran setter Fenela Emnas.

Games today (The Arena)

2pm FEU vs UE

4pm DLSU vs ADU