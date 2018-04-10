La Salle eyes revenge vs Lady Falcons

De La Salle University eyes to clinch a Final Four twice-to-beat advantage when it tangles with Adamson University in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 80 women’s volleyball today at The Arena in San Juan City.

The three-peat seeking Lady Spikers hold the top spot with a 10-2 win-loss record and a victory over the Lady Falcons in their 2 p.m. game will assure them a semifinal bonus.

But besides getting an incentive, La Salle head coach Ramil De Jesus said they want to avenge their 18-25, 25-15, 19-25, 22-25 loss to Adamson in the first round.

“Well, one of our goals is to get back on the teams that defeated us this season,” said De Jesus, whose squad remains unscathed five games into the second round.

“Also, we want to correct our mistakes during the time that we lost. Whatever mistakes that they [players]did in our game against Adamson, they have to realize that and correct them,” added the veteran mentor.

Adamson though is expected to go all-out for a repeat upset as it fights for the last Final Four spot.

Carrying a 5-7 slate, the No. 5 Lady Falcons need to win their final two assignments to force a playoff with No. 4 National University for the last semifinal slot.

Meanwhile, Far Eastern University (FEU) seeks to boost its bid for a twice-to-beat edge as it takes on also-ran University of the East (UE) at 4 p.m.

The Lady Tamaraws look to improve their 8-4 card and earn a share of No. 2 with Ateneo De Manila University while the Lady Warriors (2-10) are out to play the spoilers’ role.

In the men’s division, defending champion Ateneo and FEU try to get the upper hand in the race to a twice-to-beat bonus as they battle eliminated UE and Final Four contender University of Santo Tomas, respectively.

The Blue Spikers (10-2) clash with the listless Red Warriors (0-12) at 8 a.m. while the Tamaraws (10-2) lock horns with the Golden Spikers (5-7) at 10 a.m.