La Salle eyes share of lead in UAAP volleyball

Defending champion De La Salle University shoots for a share of the lead when it takes on Far Eastern University (FEU) in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 80 women’s volleyball tournament on Wednesday at The Arena in San Juan City.

The Lady Spikers-Lady Tamaraws game is set at 4 p.m. after the curtain-raiser game between University of the Philippines (UP) and Adamson University at 2 p.m.

La Salle holds a clean 2-0 card to occupy the solo second spot just one game behind tournament leader National University, owner of an immaculate 3-0 mark.

The Lady Spikers are coming off a 25-21, 25-22, 26-24 hard-earned victory over the Lady Maroons on Saturday.

Sophomore Michelle Cobb, who took over the setting chores from veteran playmaker Kim Fajardo, sizzled with 32 excellent sets and had 10 points including seven aces to power La Salle to its second win.

Tin Tiamzon and Kim Kianna Dy were also dominant in that game with 13 points each while last season’s Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP) Desiree Cheng added 10 markers and reigning season MVP Majoy Baron contributed nine hits.

“We just showed our maturity during that game. The composure was there,” said La Salle mentor Ramil de Jesus.

La Salle will be facing a determined FEU side, aiming to bounce back from a 23-25, 25-19, 22-25, 25-21, 12-15 heartbreaking loss to Adamson.

The Lady Tamaraws are sharing the No. 3 spot with the Lady Maroons and the Lady Falcons with 1-1 each.

Team captain Bernadeth Pons, who scored 22 points in their last game, banners the frontline FEU along with opposite hitter Toni Rose Basas and middle blocker Celine Domingo.

But the troika of Pons, Basas and Domingo needs ample support from Jeanette Villareal, Jerilli Malabanan and Heather Guinoo as well as playmakers Angelica Cayuna and Kyle Negrito.

In the men’s division, La Salle battles FEU at 8 a.m. while UP meets Adamson at 10 a.m.

