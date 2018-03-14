La Salle eyes solo lead in UAAP volleyball

Defending champions De La Salle University shoots for the solo lead as it faces University of the Philippines (UP) today in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 80 women’s volleyball action at The Arena in San Juan City.

After winning over National University (NU) on Saturday (27-25, 27-25, 25-16), the Lady Spikers try to post their third straight victory with a win over the Lady Fighting Maroons in their 2 p.m. game.

Far Eastern University (FEU) meets University of Santo Tomas (UST) in the second game at 4 p.m.

La Salle and NU are sharing the lead with 6-2 each.

La Salle coach Ramil De Jesus believes that UP is enjoying the momentum of its five-set win over Adamson also on Saturday that’s why they have to be ready.

“Their morale is high because they defeated Adamson. I guess they adjusted well into the system of coach Godfrey Okumu,” said De Jesus, who will rely on the hard-hitting kills of Kim Dy and Desiree Cheng. “Let’s see if it’s going to be a different UP that will play.”

But the Lady Fighting Maroons are out surprise the Lady Spikers this time with better execution especially in the endgame.

“They (De La Salle University) are a good team, we just couldn’t finish the game,” said Okumu, referring to UP’s 21-25, 22-25, 24-26 loss to La Salle in the first round. “Now I think we are getting our footing. We are just hoping for good result.”

UP is holding a 3-5 win-loss record.

FEU, at 5-3, aims to boost its semifinals campaign. The Lady Tamaraws are coming from a sorry loss to Ateneo De Manila University (19-25, 21-25, 17-25). Ateneo is also sporting a 5-3 win-loss record just like the Lady Eagles.

On the other hand, the Tigresses need to recover from five consecutive defeats after a 2-1 start in the first round. UST is coming from a forgettable setback against UE (23-25, 25-18, 26-28, 24-26).