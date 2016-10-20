La Salle faces Lady Tams in UAAP basketball

With a tight hold of the second spot, the De La Salle University Lady Archers will battle the Far Eastern University Lady Tamaraws in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) women’s basketball tournament on Saturday at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

The DLSU Lady Archers beat the University of Santo Tomas (UST) Tigresses on Tuesday at the FilOily Flying V Arena in San Juan, 72-69.

Snow Peñaranda top scored for La Salle with 18 points and 8 rebounds while Shanda Anies led the Tigresses with 18 point. Despite the loss, UST’s Misael Larosa had a double-double outing of 11 markers and 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the University of the East (UE) Lady Warriors escaped the Far Eastern University (FEU) Lady Tamaraws, 49-44.

The Lady Tamaraws took the advantage in the first half as UE trailed by four at the halftime, 24-20. FEU’s Angelica Gerner led the Lady Tamaraws at the first half with eight points and 10 rebounds.

However, Lady Warriors Love Sto. Domingo and Nicole Mendina retaliated with 13 points each at the second half, finishing the game with a solid lead for UE, 79-61. Precious Arellado top scored for FEU with nine points and five rebounds.

Defending champions National University (NU) Lady Bulldogs maintained its unblemished record this season after crushing the Adamson University (AdU) Lady Falcons, 79-61.

Lady Bulldog Gemma Miranda notched double-digit marks early in the first half to establish a close lead against the Lady Falcons at the halftime, 33-27.

Miranda sustained her team’s momentum at the latter half of the match as she led the Lady Bulldogs with a double-double performance of 22 markers and 11 rebounds. Lady Falcon Jamie Alcoy led the banner for Adamson after notching 15 points and three rebounds.

The NU Lady Bulldogs now sit at the top spot with a 10-0 win-loss card, while the La Salle Lady Archers occupy the second spot with eight wins and a single loss, courtesy of NU.

The UST Tigresses are No.6 with three wins and six losses, while the FEU Lady Tamaraws failed to improve its 2-7 win-loss card and currently are currently No.7.

Top seed NU Lady Bulldogs will battle the UST Tigresses after the La Salle-FEU clash at 8 a.m.