La Salle faces UP today

Reigning champion De La Salle University hopes to get back on track when it battles University of the East (UE) in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 80 women’s volleyball tournament today at The Arena in San Juan City.

The Lady Spikers are expected to vent their ire to the Lady Warriors in their 4 p.m. game.

La Salle absorbed a thrilling 24-26, 25-19, 25-22, 17-25, 14-16 decision against National University on Sunday to suffer its first loss in four games.

With the loss, the Lady Spikers fell to second with a 3-1 card while the Lady Bulldogs grabbed the solo lead with a clean 4-0 mark.

In the game, La Salle committed 33 errors – their worst this season – including several in the attack line.

Last season’s Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP) Desiree Chang and fellow open hitter Tin Tiamzon were also slowed down by the solid defense of the Lady Bulldogs,

Tiamzon only produced eight points while Cheng was limited to just seven.

Reserve wing spiker May Luna stepped up for Tiamzon and Cheng with 12 points while former Finals MVP Kim Kianna Dy and current season MVP Majoy Baron contributed 11 hits each.

This time, La Salle is out to showcase their A-game to regain the momentum.

Playmaker Michelle Cobb will be the cornerstone of La Salle’s offense while seasoned libero Dawn Macandili will provide solid floor defense for the squad.

On the other hand, the Lady Warriors need to match the firepower of the Lady Spikers.

Winless in four games, UE is currently at the bottom of the standings.

The Lady Warriors will be led by Philippine Superliga and Premier Volleyball League veteran Shaya Adorador, Mary Anne Mendrez and Judith Abil as well as setter Roselle Baliton and libero Kath Arado – a former Rookie of the Year awardee.

Seeing action in the opening game at 2 p.m. are Ateneo de Manila University and Adamson University.

The Lady Eagles and Lady Falcons are in a four-way tie at No. 3 with Far Eastern University and University of Santo Tomas. They all hold a 2-2 slate.

Games today (The Arena)

2 p.m Ateneo vs Adamson

4 p.m. DLSU vs UE