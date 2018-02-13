La Salle, FEU eye to break deadlock at No.1

De La Salle University and Far Eastern University (FEU) seek to break their deadlock at the top when they take on separate foes today in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 80 women’s football tournament at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium in Manila.

The Lady Booters and the Lady Tamaraw Booters share the top spot with identical three points and a plus two goal difference after winning their respective season debuts.

La Salle battles University of Sto. Tomas (UST) in a finals rematch at 9 a.m. while Far Eastern U locks horns with Ateneo De Manila University at 3 p.m.

Hans Peter Smit and his Taft-based lady booters have had a good title-retention campaign start after a 3-1 victory over University of the Philippines last Saturday.

Striker Shannon Arthur, who missed last season due to knee injury, announced his return with an impressive second half brace. Chelo Hodges supplied the other goal, which equalized UP’s opener courtesy of Red Sajonia.

UST, on the other hand, is coming off a bounce back 2-1 win against Ateneo behind the second half strikes of Shela Mae Cadag and Charissa Lemoran.

The Lady Golden Booters, who have three points that go with an inferior goal difference, try to jump out of the fourth spot in the five-team table.

Meanwhile, FEU fired off its season with a 3-1 stunner over UST. Captain Jovelle Sudaria struck a brace to spearhead a late outburst capped by Jean Kabil’s stoppage time goal.

Let Dimzon and her Morayta-based female footballers face an Ateneo side that is hungry to get back on the winning track.

The Lady Blue Booters, who won their season-opener against UP 3-1, stand on the third spot with three markers and a plus one goal difference.