La Salle Greenhills, NU arrange finals clash

La Salle Greenhills and National University cruised past separate opponents on Thursday night to forge a titular showdown in the 2018 Exped SM-National Basketball Training Center (NBTC) Division I National Finals at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The 12-time NCAA champion Greenies banked on a 26-11 scoring rampage in the third canto to complete a dominant 81-64 beating of the Chiang Kai Shek College Blue Dragons.

Versatile guard Joel Cagulangan led the Greenies with 25 points, six assists, and four rebounds while teammates Jacob Lao and McCoy Marcos contributed 17 and 15 points respectively.

Blue Dragons guard John Galinato, who, posted 22 points in the elite eight, was just limited to 15 markers against the Greenies on a terrible five-for-21 shooting from the field.

NU, on the other hand, was just as impressive as they posted a 71-47 rout of Sacred Heart School – Ateneo de Cebu.

After taking a five-point lead at halftime, the Bullpups started the second half blazing hot en route to a 53-40 lead late in the third period. They outscored the Magis Eagles 18-7 in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.

Former Adamson stalwart Gerry Abadiano paced the Bullpups with 25 points and 14 rebounds while Terrence Fortea recorded 17 points, seven rebounds, and three steals.

Meanwhile, in Division II semis action, Bataan annihilated Dumaguete 59-45 while Lipa escaped Calamba 79-78 to enter the championship round.