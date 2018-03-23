La Salle keeps aim at first Final 4 berth

Defending champion De La Salle University aims to move closer to securing a Final Four slot when it takes on University of the East (UE) in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 80 women’s volleyball tournament at 4.p.m. today at The Arena in San Juan City.

Far Eastern University (FEU) and University of the Philippines (UP) are both determined to bag a crucial win in their 2 p.m. match.

La Salle is currently No. 1 with an 8-2 card­­­—two wins away of clinching the first seat in the Final Four.

Ateneo de Manila University is No. 2 with 7-3 followed by FEU (6-4), National University (6-4), Adamson University (5-5), UP (3-7), University of Santo Tomas (3-7) and UE (2-8).

La Salle has been doing well in their previous games with the help of veteran players including reigning Most Valuable Player (MVP) Majoy Baron.

“There’s no room for complacency. We still have some lapses that we need to address. We know we can do better,” said Baron.

Finals MVP awardees Kim Kianna Dy and Desiree Cheng also displayed leadership in their past games but setter Michelle Cobb and seasoned libero Dawn Macandili need to show consistency in their tasks.

At 2-8, UE is just aiming for a graceful exit this season.

The Lady Warriors have earned the respect of the other teams with their solid games highlighted by their upset wins over Adamson and UST in the first round.

Open spikers Shaya Adorador and Mary Ann Mendrez —UE’s top scorers — remain the main weapons of the Lady Warriors while Judith Abil, Seth Rodriguez and libero Kath Arado are also eager to deliver.

Arado is currently leading in the reception and digging tally.

“I’m happy to see them improve from time to time. They’re not giving up, they really want to win every game,” UE interim head coach Rod Roque said.

Games today (The Arena)

2pm FEU vs UP

4pm DLSU vs UE