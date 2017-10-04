La Salle, Mbala spoil Pasaol’s career game

Ben Mbala came through with a career-game as De La Salle University beat University of the East (UE), 106-100, to keep its winning ways going in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 80 men’s basketball tournament on Wednesday at the Araneta Coliseum.

Advertisements

Mbala erupted for career-high 39 points on top of 15 rebounds and two assists as the Green Archers coasted to their second straight win and fifth overall against a loss, solidifying their grip of the second spot.

Abu Tratter also had a career-best of 24 points and Andrei Caracut added 11 markers for the defending champions, who are set to face archrival and leading team Ateneo De Manila University on Sunday.

Alvin Pasaol’s career and season-high 49 points went down the drain as the Red Warriors suffered their sixth loss in as many games. JEREMIAH M. SEVILLA

The scores:

DLSU (106)– Mbala 39, Tratter 24, Caracut 11, Rivero P 8, Rivero R 8, Montalbo 5, Santillan 4, Paraiso 3, Tero 2, Baltazar 2, Capacio 0, Go 0, Gonzales 0.

UE (100)– Pasaol 49, Manalang 14, Olayon 13, Bartolome 6, Varilla 5, Derige 4, Acuno 4, Maloles 2, Abanto 2, Cullar 1, Conner 0.

Quarterscores: 28-24; 54-42; 80-63; 106-100