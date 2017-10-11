La Salle, NU rule UAAP table tennis

De La Salle University completed a four-peat in the women’s division while National University (NU) bagged its first-ever title in the men’s class of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 80 table tennis tournament held at the University of the Philippines College of Human Kinetics Gymnasium in Quezon City.

La Salle hurdled past University of Santo Tomas (UST) via a 2-1 decision in the best-of-three championship series to retain the crown.

The Lady Paddlers absorbed a 2-3 loss in Game 1 but came back strong in Game 2 with a 3-1 victory and in Game 3 with the same score against the Tigresses.

It was an emotional season for the Lady Paddlers who offered their victory to former teammate and Olympian Ian Lariba, a UAAP MVP and Athlete of the Year, who was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia in May.

La Salle’s Emy Rose Dael earned his second straight MVP award while Ateneo de Manila University’s Joana Chen got the Rookie of the Year plum.

On the other hand, NU dethroned UST after scoring a 3-1 victory in the rubber match of their own best-of-three finals.

The Bulldogs posted a 3-2 win in the Game 1 before the Growling Tigers equalized the series with a 3-2 decision in Game 2.

NU’s John Misal took home the MVP honor.

In juniors, season MVP Stephen John Deiz steered NU to a back-to-back championship romp in the boys’ division while UST topped the girls’ category.