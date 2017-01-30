La Salle pummels UP in PFF Women’s League

De La Salle University kept an un-blemished slate after beating University of the Philippines (UP), 2-0, in the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) Women’s League at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium on Sunday.

Prolific scorer Sara Castañeda led the Lady Archers with a double-goal performance against the Lady Maroons. She evaded defenders to score the first goal 15 minutes into the match.

The Lady Maroons launched a counter-offensive but were unable to penetrate the back-line of La Salle.

Castañeda completed her brace at the 50th minute mark of the second half to seal their sixth straight victory.

La Salle remains on top of the standings while UP occupies the third spot with a record of four wins and two defeats.

In the second match, Ateneo de Manila University crushed Hiraya FC, 3-0.

The Lady Eagles’ victory was powered by two quick strikes by Nona Amoncio in the 38th and 48th minutes plus a goal of Pam Diaz in the 54th minute.

The Ateneans improved their record to three wins and two losses while Hiraya’s is four losses and two victories.

In the third game, the Charissa Lemoran-led University of Santo Tomas (UST) routed the Younghusband Football Academy, 8-1.

Lemoran led the Lady Tigresses with another hat-trick performance with strikes in the 6th, 54the and 70th minutes.

Neriza Cuaresma, Hazel Lustan, Christell Cleofe and Yehee Eom contributed one goal each for UST.

Nicole Ramores scored the lone goal for the Younghusband FA in the first minute of injury time for the second half.

The PFF Women’s League will be entering its mid-season break starting this weekend to give way to the start of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines Football Tournament.