La Salle regains winning form, beats Ateneo

Reigning champion De La Salle University has redeemed itself from a sorry loss to Adamson last week by outclassing archrival Ateneo De Manila University, 25-20, 25-17, 24-26, 25-20, on Saturday in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 80 women’s volleyball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Kim Dy shone with 21 points on top of 11 kills, seven blocks and three service points to lead the Lady Spikers. Grace Tiamzon contributed 13 points, including 12 kills, as La Salle registered its fifth win against two losses after the first round.

“I had a hard time sleeping after the Adamson game last week,” said Dy, referring to La Salle’s 18-25, 25-15, 19-25, 22-25 loss to Adamson last Saturday. “We just need to bounce back to get that confidence back. We are the defending champion, so we just have to remember who we are.”

The win also halted Ateneo’s four-game winning run.

“We are really thankful that we survived,” said La Salle coach Ramil De Jesus. The victory is also memorable since it’s La Salle’s first over Ateneo at the MOA Arena since Season 76.

After a 2-0 set start, the Lady Spikers were burdened with an 11-21 deficit in the third set. La Salle recovered via 10-0 blast anchored on Desiree Cheng’s back-to-back service points to tie the count at 21-all.

Ateneo took the third set after a 4-0 blast capped by Jho Maraguinot’s two straight blocks but La Salle overpowered the Lady Eagles in the fourth set.

Ateneo’s win-loss record dropped to 4-3.

In the first game, Far Eastern University (FEU) swept University of Santo Tomas (UST), 25-16, 25-22, 25-20, to close out its first round campaign on a bright note behind the solid performance of Toni Rose Basas and Celine Domingo.

FEU improved to 5-2 while UST fell to 2-5.

“We are expecting the level of competition in the second round will increase, so we need to prepare,” said Lady Tamaraws of coach George Pascua.

In the men’s side, four-time Most Valuable Player Marck Espejo tallied 21 points as defending champion Ateneo De Manila University outlasted De La Salle University, 25-16, 28-26, 25-22, to end the first round with a 6-1 win-loss record.

Meanwhile, FEU beat UST, 27-25, 22-25, 25-23, 36-34, for a 6-1 win-loss record.

Both La Salle and UST dropped to 3-4.