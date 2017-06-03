La Salle stakes perfect slate vs Outkast FC

De La Salle University takes on Outkast FC in a heavyweight duel in the Philippine Football Federation Women’s League (PFFWL) today at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium in Manila.

Kick off is set at 8 a.m. with the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 79 champion aiming to keep its flawless 6-0-0 win-draw-loss record with 18 points, and strengthen its hold of the top spot in the 11-club league.

On the other hand, No.2 Outkast, which has 13 points on a 4-1-0 card, targets to pull further away from Green Archers United (GAU) FC.

GAU (4-0-2) took over the third spot and inched closer toward Outkast after a 5-0 clobbering of Fuego España FC in the resumption of the tournament on Saturday at the Rizal Memorial pitch, giving them a total of 12 points.

La Salle’s Kyra Dimaandal, who was crowned UAAP Season 79 Best Striker, is expected to flaunt her scoring prowess and add to her current tally of nine goals.

Former national team standout Jennizel Cabalan, who has scored six goals so far, is tabbed to lead the charge for Outkast.

In the other match of the day, University of the Philippines takes on The Younghusband Football Academy (TYFA) at 10:30 a.m.

The Diliman-based Lady Booters (4-0-2) set their sights on reclaiming the third spot, which they’ve lost through a three-point disadvantage to GAU in goal difference.

Ninth place TYFA (2-0-3) intends to soar past idle Hiraya FC in the leaderboard and possibly ascend to fifth at the most, depending on the scoreline.