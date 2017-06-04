La Salle still spotless in PFFWL

De La Salle University kept its unbeaten slate as it pounded OutKast FC, 3-1, in the Philippine Football Federation Women’s League (PFFWL) on a fine Sunday at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium in Manila.

The Lady Archers netted one goal in the first half and outhustled their foes to score two more in the second as they sprinted to their seventh win in as many games and stayed atop the table with 21 points.

La Salle head coach Hans Smit lauded his wards’ stamina especially in the last 45 minutes.

“None of my players had cramps. They (opponents) were getting cramps one by one. We were in better shape,” said Smit.

OutKast remained on the second spot with 13 points as it suffered its first loss of the season, setting their card to 4-1-1 win-draw-loss.

Carrying the momentum from their University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 79 championship, the Taft-based lady booters were relentless on the offensive at the onset.

Their aggression quickly paid dividends as Chelo Hodges beat the offside trap and nailed the first tally just five minutes into the match.

La Salle continued its attack as prolific scorer Kyra Dimaandal doubled the lead to jumpstart the second half while Kyla Inquig fired from a tight angle at close range to go up 3-nil in the 74th minute.

OutKast tried to ignite a fightback with Mea Bernal scoring one but the UAAP champs were geared to keep their defense intact until the final whistle.

Meanwhile, The Younghusband Football Academy (TYFA) completed a come-from-behind 4-2 stunner over University of the Philippines (UP) in the second game.

Trailing behind 1-2 shortly after the halftime, TYFA notched three goals in the second half to seal the result which gave them a total of nine points on a 3-0-3 sheet and lifted them to the seventh spot.

UP got stuck on the fourth place with 12 points as it absorbed its third setback in seven games.

JEREMIAH M. SEVILLA