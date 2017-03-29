La Salle still spotless in UAAP football

De La Salle University whipped archrival Ateneo de Manila University, 5-0, to stay unbeaten after six starts in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) women’s football tournament at the FEU-FERN Field on Wednesday.

Kyra Dimaandal led the Lady Archers’ onslaught with two quick goals in the first half for a 2-0 lead.

Nina Arrieta joined the scoring fray for La Salle with a goal in the 52nd minute while Kyla Inquig made it 4-0 with a strike in the 58th minute. Sara Castaneda wrapped up the Lady Archers’ domination with her own delivery in the 70th minute.

The Taft-based team stayed on top with 18 full points while the Lady Eagles dropped to 2-1-4 win-draw-loss card.

Earlier, Far Eastern University (FEU) and University of the Philippines (UP) settled for a 1-1 stalemate.

Both teams were in need of a win to fan their respective Final Four bids but failed to secure the much-needed three points.

The Lady Tamaraws remained at the No. 4 spot with a 1-2-4 (win-draw-loss) card while the defending champions Lady Maroons still lingered at the bottom with 1-2-3.

Both teams are tied on total points with five points each but FEU holds a one-point advantage against UP on goal difference.

The Lady Maroons drew the first blood in the game courtesy of BG Sta. Clara in stoppage time to take the 1-0 lead going into the halftime break.

FEU searched deep on its arsenal and leaned on the strike of Jovelle Sudaria in the 71st minute off a free kick to level the count at 1-all.

Both squads tried to grab the lead with exchange of attacks but failed to do so until the final whistle.

Meanwhile, action in the women’s competition of the UAAP football tournament will take a break to give way for the Philippine women’s squad competing abroad. Actions will resume on April 19.