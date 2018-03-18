La Salle stops FEU to stay on top in UAAP volley

Defending champion De La Salle University came back to life in the fourth and fifth set to stop Far Eastern University (FEU), 25-17, 21-25, 16-25, 25-20, 15-5, on Sunday in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 80 women’s volleyball tournament at The Arena in San Juan City.

The Lady Spikers overcame a lousy second and third set performance by renergizing themselves in the fourth and deciding set as Kim Dy and Joy Baron joined forces in those sets to score their fourth game winning streak and establish an 8-2 record.

Dy finished with 18 points, 15 on kills, while Baron has an all-around performance of 10 kills, five service points and three blocks, and Desiree Cheng made 10 points to lead the Lady Spikers, who earned at least a playoff berth for a slot in the Final Four.

Bernadeth Pons led FEU with 16 points but it wasn’t enough to give the Lady Tamaraws a win.

FEU dropped to 6-4.