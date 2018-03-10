La Salle streetdance crew eyes 4th crown

THE UAAP Season 80 streetdance competition gets it on at 2 p.m. today at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The event will be aired live on S+A Channel 23, with the juniors streetdance competition making a debut this year.

Last year, La Salle Streetdance Club pulled off an energetic party-themed performance to reclaim the title in the event held at the Plaza Mayor inside the University of Santo Tomas campus as part of Season 79 closing ceremonies.

The arrows are up for LSDC Street, as it aims for its first back-to-back run since winning the first two competitions in the 2011 and 2012 season.

Promising a “petmalu” showing, University of the Philippines Streetdance Club, which placed second that ended a run of three straight titles last year, is more ready to rock and roll and dance on the way in returning to the throne.

UP is currently tied with De La Salle for the most number of streetdance championships in the league.

Also expected to contend is University of Santo Tomas’ Prime, which captured third place for the second straight season.

Since taking over from Salinggawi Dance Troupe as UST’s streetdance representative two years ago, Prime has been in podium and is hoping to do the same this season.

Completing the field are Far Eastern University’s Street Alliance, Company of Ateneo Dancers, Adamson University’s CAST, University of the East’s Street Warriors and National University’s Underdawgz, which is making a comeback after a two-year hiatus.