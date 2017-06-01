La Salle students join environmental leaders’ training

Incoming student leaders of the Student Representative Coordinating Council (SRCC) of La Salle Green Hills recently participated in Haribon Foundation’s “Go Green! Leadership Training,” an environmental education and leadership program about Philippine biodiversity.

During the interactive discussion, 34 students aged 7 to 12 years learned about the country’s unique biodiversity and were taught how to identify environmental challenges in their campus and develop practical action steps for awareness-raising and conservation.

“Through Go Green!, we hope to help mold children into young leaders for nature conservation by raising environmental consciousness and sparking action from our youth,” explained Arlie Endonila, constituency development manager for Haribon Foundation.

Student participants classified the environmental challenges they identified from the community mapping session into littering, improper waste segregation, and inefficient energy use. Notably, students remarked that many of their peers lack the discipline and motivation to observe proper solid waste management in their campus.

Diego Tanago told Haribon that he learned not only about leadership but his knowledge about the pressing environmental problems in our country also expanded. Student leader Renzel Zamora echoed the same experience mentioning “the seven principles of the earth” as his most striking learning while Justin Figuerres and Theodore Abara concurred that the most relevant environmental concern within the campus is waste segregation.

“The training awakened our Lasallian leaders to the environmental problems that hound our earth today,” shared Irene Abara, mother of a participant. “It immersed in them a plethora of easy-to-implement solutions in the home and school environment.”

The training culminated with the young leaders’ plans of action creatively presented through songs, poetry, skits and slogans. The student participants intend to roll out the campaigns they developed during the workshop in the incoming school year.

“It was a day well spent strengthening one of their core values as Lasallians who care for the earth,” said Abara.

Go Green! was made possible through the initiative and support of La Salle Green Hills student leader Theodore Abara.

LOUNELLE GODINEZ/HARIBON FOUNDATION