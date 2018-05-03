La Salle sweeps FEU, captures 11th volleyball title

De La Salle University claimed its overall 11th title and a third grand slam after sweeping Far Eastern University (FEU), 26-24, 25-20, 26-24, on Wednesday in Game 2 of the best-of-three finals of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 80 women’s volleyball tournament at the Araneta Coliseum.

The Lady Spikers displayed their mastery over the Lady Tamaraws, highlighted by the spectacular performance of graduating player Kianna Kim Dy in Game 2.

“I don’t count how many championships we have won. But if the opportunity comes, we’re not going to let that slip away. Kaya nang nakuha namin yung Game 1 hindi na kami bumitaw,” said La Salle coach Ramil de Jesus, referring to La Salle’s Game 1 29-27, 25-21, 25-22 victory on Saturday.

De Jesus also expressed his gratitude to graduating players Dawn Nicole Macandili, Joy Baron and Dy.

“I’m so thankful kay (Kim) Dy, Dawn (Macandili) at (Joy) Baron for winning a championship. Magandang pamana sa mga mas bata sa kanila,” he said.

Dy top scored for La Salle with 16 kills, two blocks and a service point for 19 points, while Ernestine Grace Tiamzon and Baron contributed 10 points apiece for La Salle.

“When the moment FEU came within a point, I just told them to work very hard and I’m glad that our hard work has finally paid off. I’m speechless right now because I’m a non-scoring player,” said Macandili after receiving the Finals Most Valuable Player award.

FEU took the first set as it led by 24-21 but squandered the opportunity after La Salle scored five straight points including Dy’s back-to-back kills to seize the opening set.

The Lady Spikers, who gained nine points on FEU’s errors, continued their onslaught in the next set en route to a sizeable 14-7 lead and a two-set advantage. FEU forced a 24-all deadlock in the third set through Jerrili Malabanan’s block. But La Salle’s Dy scored on a block and Tiamzon sealed the win with a kill.

Bernadeth Pons scored 17 points to lead FEU.

Meanwhile, National University (NU) ended Ateneo De Manila University’s three-year reign with a hard fought 25-20, 31-29, 22-25, 33-31 win in Game 2 of best-of-three men’s finals to cop the crown.

Finals MVP winner Bryan Bagunas registered 22 points highlighted by 17 kills while James Martin Natividad tallied 15 kills for 18 points and Kim Malabunga contributed 10 points.

“After three years of bitterness, we are very happy that we’re the champion now and we finally stopped (Marck) Espejo,” said NU coach Dante Alinsunurin. “Next year, NU will be the host so we need to work hard. Our team remains intact next season.”

NU almost squandered a 9-3 advantage in the fourth set allowing Ateneo to seize the edge, 17-14. But the Blue Eagles could not sustain their run and faltered in the fourth with the score at 20-all.

Natividad gave the Bulldogs a 32-31 lead before Ron Medalla’s error wasted the chance of Ateneo to bring the match to a deciding fifth set.

The five-time season MVP Espejo, who played his last year in the UAAP, led the Blue Eagles with 26 kills and four blocks for 30 points.